Mask requirements back in place beginning Friday at Walt Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – Face coverings will once again be required indoors and aboard all Resort transportation, regardless of vaccination status, at the Walt Disney World Resort beginning on Friday, July 30.

Guests ages 2 and up will also be required to wear facial coverings in the queues for attractions at the four theme parks. Masks will continue to be optional in common outdoor areas.

In May, the Resort relaxed its policy, allowing visitors to remove their masks while outdoors

The change in policy comes as the Center for Disease Control reversed their guidance, now recommending that fully vaccinated people should continue the use of a mask in indoor settings in parts of the U.S. where cases of the Delta variant were more prevalent.

Last week, COVID-19 cases surged in the state of Florida, with reports indicating 10,000 new cases per day.

For more information on the health and safety measures being taken at the Walt Disney World Resort, click here.