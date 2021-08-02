Passenger on flight to Miami arrested after allegedly attacking flight attendants, groping their breasts

Passenger taped to seat after attacking flight attendants on flight to Miami, police say

MIAMI – A belligerent passenger was arrested after causing chaos during a flight to South Florida.

The situation got so bad that flight attendants had to duct tape the man to his seat.

That man, 22-year-old Maxwell Berry, was arrested on three counts of battery.

It happened on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami on Saturday, July 31.

Mugshot for 22-year-old Maxwell Berry. (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

Alfredo Rivera was a passenger on that flight and whipped out his cellphone to record what happened.

“He started to get aggressive and basically attack the male flight attendant,” Rivera said.

According to Berry’s arrest report, he allegedly groped the breasts of two female flight attendants.

The report also said Berry had several drinks while on the flight.