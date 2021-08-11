Education commissioner threatens to withhold Broward School Board members’ salaries for imposing mask mandate at schools

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran sent a letter Tuesday to Broward Public Schools Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright and School Board Chair Rosalind Osgood to inform them that the State Board of Education has initiated an investigation into the school district for failing to comply with the state’s ban on mask mandates at public schools.

The letter came shortly after the School Board voted 8-1 in favor of keeping their mask mandate for the start of the 2021-2022 school year, despite Gov. Ron DeSantis signing an executive order banning such mandates.

Corcoran wrote that an order signed Aug. 6 by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees “is explicit in its expectations for ensuring that any mandated mask policies imposed by a district or school ‘must allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face covering or mask.’”

Ad

Furthermore, parents are not required to submit any medical documentation in order to opt out.

Corcoran warned the interim superintendent and School Board chair that they were not in compliance with the state’s rules and that they have until 5 p.m. Friday to provide a written response documenting how the district will comply with the order.

“Any failure to adequately document and substantiate full compliance with this rule will result in sanctions permitted under law in section 1008.32(4)(b), Florida Statutes,” Corcoran wrote. “Depending on the facts presented, I may recommend to the State Board of Education that the Department withhold funds in an amount equal to the salaries for the Superintendent and all the members of the School Board.”

🚨#Florida Education Commish just sent Broward School Board Chr & Superintendent THE letter👇🏼

-opens “investigation of noncompliance” because of mask mandate

-demands response by end of day Friday that documents compliance or

-expect financial sanctions@WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/a7qWJv0Evc — Glenna Milberg (@GlennaWPLG) August 10, 2021

In a special meeting held Tuesday, all nine board members lashed out at DeSantis for what they call government overreach and abuse of power following his executive order that forces school districts in Florida to make the wearing of masks optional.

Ad

The school board is seeking legal counsel because they want to challenge some of the state orders that they argue take away local control from the public school district.

“We are charged and we were elected to keep everyone in our school building safe,” board member Debra Hixon said.

Lori Alhadeff was the lone dissenting vote on the board. Alhadeff had initially indicated she was willing to support keeping a mask mandate as long as it gave parents a way to opt out. But the board voted to keep mandates and only allow medical opt-outs.

But DeSantis maintained his position Tuesday that the decision to wear masks should ultimately be up to the parents.

“We think it’s ultimately the parents’ decision. We think that this is something that intimately affects the health and well-being of young kids,” he said. “We had a whole year to watch how this has developed in Florida, throughout the United States and throughout the world, and I can tell you in Florida we had school districts that mandated it last year, others that didn’t. Same with private and charter, and there was no statistical difference.”

Ad

The first day of school in the county is Aug. 18.