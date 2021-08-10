WATCH LIVE: Broward School Board discusses future of mask mandates at its schools

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward County School Board is holding a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the fight over face masks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ mask mandate ban has led to a major battle, with state officials now threatening to withhold the salaries of superintendents and school board members who defy the governor’s executive order.

That order also threatens to take away funding from school districts that force students to wear a mask.

The meeting comes after the Broward School Board initially said they would implement a mask mandate during the start of the 2021-2022 school year before DeSantis issued his executive order banning such mandates.

School officials then said they would comply with the executive order before backtracking once again, stating that they would meet Tuesday before a final decision is made.

Interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright last week encouraged parents who are concerned about sending their children back to school to reach out to local legislators, and even the governor himself, with their concerns.