Girl, 12, talks to Florida official about ‘need’ for face masks in schools

Girl, 12, talks to Florida official about 'need' for face masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 12-year-old girl met with a Florida official who is campaigning to run against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday to tell her why she thinks there is a need for face mask mandates in schools.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nicole “Nikki” Fried met with Lila Hartley virtually after the Duval County student sent a letter to school district officials asking them to consider the safety of children who aren’t allowed to get the COVID vaccine.

Lila is especially concerned about her 10-year-old brother’s safety amid the ongoing COVID surge.

“I am so worried ... I don’t know what I would do if he died ... masks save lives that’s a fact ... many others would feel so much safer if masks were required,” Lila wrote in her letter.

She is getting ready to start 7th-grade on Tuesday and to defend her argument she cited the recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics to mandate face mask use at schools regardless of vaccination status.

“Masks are important so we can continue to enjoy in-person school and not have to hurt families and staff by this terrible virus,” Lila wrote.

Lila told Fried said one of her friends got sick with COVID last week and recovered. Fried said she was committed to spreading her message. Lila told reporters going back to school is “a little bit scary” because she doesn’t know if she is going to be “in danger.”

“We need our school board members to be stepping up; do what’s right for our communities,” Fried said.

In South Florida, the School Board of Broward County voted in favor of a face mask mandate before Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to protect “parents’ freedom to choose” on July 30th. The School Board of Miami-Dade County had yet to make a decision Monday.

“We are seeing all over the state school boards ... having those conversations. We are seeing anywhere between 5 or 10 last week that had some type of mask mandates, right now they have an opt-out option,” Fried told reporters her meeting with Lila.

The DeSantis’ administration has been defending the order. The Florida Department of Education threatened to withhold “state funds, discretionary grant funds, discretionary lottery funds, or any other funds” from school districts with face mask mandates. Fried said President Joe Biden’s administration is ready to step in if this happens.

“We can’t be harming our kids here. They aren’t the enemy; the virus is the enemy,” Fried said, later adding a message for DeSantis: “You are not hurting the school board members by taking away funding; you are hurting Lila and her friends ... Back down on this one!”

The Florida Department of Health advised “wearing masks in public” in June. On Friday, DeSantis office announced the FDOH and FDOE directed “that any COVID-19 mitigation actions taken by school districts ... ensure that parents’ right to make decisions regarding the masking of their children is protected.”

After her meeting with Lila, Fried celebrated a Leon County victory on Twitter: “Florida’s Capital City and County @LeonSchools just mandated masks grades K-8th grade. Thank you Superintendent Rocky Hanna.”

The first day of school in Broward is Aug. 18 and in Miami-Dade is Aug. 23.

