Back to school: CDC issues safety tips for parents

MIAMI – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued a list of recommendations for parents who are sending their children back to school.
Here is a summary:
- Face mask: “To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public.” Masks are required on all public transportation, including school buses. People should “consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings.”
- Handwashing: Remind your children “to wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds” Children should have adult supervision when using hand sanitizer. The one recommended has to have at least 60% alcohol.
- Vaccination: “When teachers, staff, and students 12 years and older are fully vaccinated, COVID-19 outbreaks in schools or child care programs are less likely to occur.” Search vaccines.gov, text your ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find locations near you.
- Food: Your child’s school may use additional spaces outside of the cafeteria for mealtime seating, such as the gymnasium or outdoor areas.
- Social distancing: There will be schools that will use “cohorting,” which means “keeping children together in a small group and having each group stay together throughout an entire day. This is used to limit the number of children and staff who come in contact with each other.”
- Screen testing: Schools may test and require students with a positive result to quarantine and students who are sick to stay home. Know when your child should quarantine or isolate.
- Understand your risk: Know “how many cases of COVID-19 are in your community and the number of people vaccinated in your community.” The Florida Department of Health releases a weekly report on Friday and Local 10 News explains it here.
