This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Alberto Carvalho

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Education, Miami-Dade County, Coronavirus, This Week in South Florida, Politics
Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho joins TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With a new school year just weeks away in Miami-Dade and Broward, emergency rules set on Friday by the Florida Board of Education became the latest salvos in the cash over masking.

The new rule says that a parent who doesn’t want his or her child to wear a mask at school can opt out, if masks are required.

And if they are required, that parent can complain of “harassment” and ask for a “Hope Scholarship” voucher to enroll their child in a private school.

It’s one more complication just as classes are set to being.

Alberto Carvalho is the Superintendent of Miami-Dade Public Schools and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

The first part of their conversation can be seen at the top of this page. The second part can be see below.

Continuation of interview with Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho
About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

