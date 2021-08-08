This Week in South Florida: Shane Strum

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With COVID-19 case numbers in Florida breaking daily records, there have been mixed messages from officials.

Some hospitals report surging capacity and overwhelmed staff, and some report manageable COVID caseloads and expectations that the spike will soon reverse.

The prime factor driving the spike in cases is the Delta Variant. More contagious than Chicken Pox, hospitals say that will over 90 percent of all their COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

Shane Strum is the new President and CEO of Broward Health Systems and before that he was Chief of Staff to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

