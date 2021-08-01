This Week in South Florida: Dr. David Andrews

Dr. David Andrews from University of Miami discusses COVID-19 variants on TWISF

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The exploding case load of COVID-19 this time around has been traced to the morphing variants.

The Delta, the Gamma from Brazil, the Lambda from Peru, and the B.1.621 from Colombia.

They are fueled by unvaccinated people who become hosts for the virus.

The sequencing that identified some of those variants is done in South Florida inside a lab at the University of Miami.

Dr. David Andrews runs that lab, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss the work they do.