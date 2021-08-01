Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Dr. David Andrews

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Dr. David Andrews from University of Miami discusses COVID-19 variants on TWISF

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The exploding case load of COVID-19 this time around has been traced to the morphing variants.

The Delta, the Gamma from Brazil, the Lambda from Peru, and the B.1.621 from Colombia.

They are fueled by unvaccinated people who become hosts for the virus.

The sequencing that identified some of those variants is done in South Florida inside a lab at the University of Miami.

Dr. David Andrews runs that lab, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss the work they do.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

