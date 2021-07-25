Mostly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Joseph Zahralban

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Miami, This Week in South Florida, Politics, Surfside Building Collapse
Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban discusses Surfside recovery efforts on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It was some of the most difficult work every for those people who do profoundly difficult work for a living, recovering those who were lost in a matter of minutes as Surfside’s Champlain Towers South collapsed last month.

After a month of around the clock digging, the work at the site officially ended last week.

The workers who spent those days emotionally and physically entrenched were saluted by a grateful community as they returned to hug their own families.

Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

