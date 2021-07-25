This Week in South Florida: Joseph Zahralban

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It was some of the most difficult work every for those people who do profoundly difficult work for a living, recovering those who were lost in a matter of minutes as Surfside’s Champlain Towers South collapsed last month.

After a month of around the clock digging, the work at the site officially ended last week.

The workers who spent those days emotionally and physically entrenched were saluted by a grateful community as they returned to hug their own families.

Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg.