PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week, doctors from South Florida’s busiest hospitals literally pleaded for the unvaccinated to change their minds and get a shot.

At the same time, we learnt that almost half the staff at Miami-Dade’s Jackson Health Systems are among those who have not taken the vaccine.

Carlos Migoya is the CEO at Jackson. He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.