This Week in South Florida: Allyn Kilsheimer

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The grim task of recovering victims at the Champlain Towers South site is winding down, but the complex job of discovering what caused the collapse is gearing up.

The Town of Surfside has hired its own structural engineer to determine the causes.

Allyn Kilsheimer has been examining Champlain Towers North this week. He’s looking at its construction and materials.

Kilsheimer has not yet been able to get on site at the south tower collapse, as it remains designated a crime scene.

