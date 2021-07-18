Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Allyn Kilsheimer

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Surfside, This Week in South Florida, MAC
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The grim task of recovering victims at the Champlain Towers South site is winding down, but the complex job of discovering what caused the collapse is gearing up.

The Town of Surfside has hired its own structural engineer to determine the causes.

Allyn Kilsheimer has been examining Champlain Towers North this week. He’s looking at its construction and materials.

Kilsheimer has not yet been able to get on site at the south tower collapse, as it remains designated a crime scene.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

