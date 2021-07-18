Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Maria Elvira Salazar

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: News, Local, This Week in South Florida, Politics, Cuba
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar discusses Cuba protests on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One week ago, unprecedented protests against the Cuban government erupted in dozens of cities across the island nation.

South Florida and its large Cuban community jumped in to seize the moment.

From spontaneous rallies and marches that shut down major highways to demands that the Biden Administration take action, the call for change in Cuba became the headline in South Florida’s local news.

Among those seizing the moment, Miami-Dade County’s three republican members of Congress, themselves Cuban American. Taking the lead, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar. She represents Miami’s 27th Congressional District and was elected in 2020.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

