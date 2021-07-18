This Week in South Florida: Maria Elvira Salazar

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – One week ago, unprecedented protests against the Cuban government erupted in dozens of cities across the island nation.

South Florida and its large Cuban community jumped in to seize the moment.

From spontaneous rallies and marches that shut down major highways to demands that the Biden Administration take action, the call for change in Cuba became the headline in South Florida’s local news.

Among those seizing the moment, Miami-Dade County’s three republican members of Congress, themselves Cuban American. Taking the lead, Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar. She represents Miami’s 27th Congressional District and was elected in 2020.

