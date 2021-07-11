This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – It’s been a week of sadness and pervasive grief at the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse.

At midweek, more than two weeks after the collapse, the mission shifted from search and rescue to search and recovery.

It was a blow to the families still awaiting word on their loved ones and holding out hope that they could still be found in the rubble.

As tears were shed, the difficult work to recover the victims moved on nonstop, despite the dangerous working conditions and polluted air at the site.

Leading the effort from the start has been Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.