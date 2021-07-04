This Week in South Florida: Charles Burkett

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In Surfside, an eerie quiet has settled over the site that has been the focus of an around-the-clock search and rescue mission since the early morning hours of July 24.

The decision to bring down the remains of the Champlain Towers South ramped up quickly over the holiday weekend.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

The first part of their conversation can be seen at the top of this page, and the second part can be seen below.

This Week In South Florida: Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett talks about building collapse

RELATED STORY

Demolition at site of Surfside building collapse could happen before Tropical Storm Elsa’s impact