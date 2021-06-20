This Week in South Florida: Andrew Jacobs

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week, incendiary balloons launched from Gaza into Israel threatening a fragile ceasefire in recent violence.

A group of 18 rabbis from South Florida are on a friendship mission in Israel.

They have experienced more than they were expecting during their trip.

Rabbi Andrew Jacobs of Plantation’s Ramat Shalom Synagogue was documenting it all on social media. He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss what happened.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.