This Week in South Florida: Frederica Wilson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A South Florida member of congress had a front row seat to history last week as the day the last enslaved people in the yet-to-be-United States became an eleventh federal holiday.

Juneteenth celebrations have been underway all weekend, even as the country, and the South Florida community, struggles with issues of racism and discrimination.

Front and center at the White House bill signing for the Juneteenth holiday was representative Frederica Wilson.

She is a democrat from Miami and joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

