This Week in South Florida: Annette Taddeo

State Sen. Annette Taddeo discusses new bills signed into law on TWISF

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been taking a victory lap lately, touring the state and signing bills into law that were passed by the legislature.

One controversial bill he signed into law on Friday would reform property insurance in Florida, which effects every homeowner directly and renters indirectly.

The bottom line: property owners in Florida insured by citizens are likely to pay higher rates.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo is a Democrat from Southwest Miami-Dade and offered information on the bill and what it does.

