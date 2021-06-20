Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Shirley Gibson

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

Shirley Winker joins TWISF to discuss being victimized in a property scam
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida’s valuable real estate has always been ripe for scammers.

Last week, there were arrests in a scam first reported by Local 10 News.

Criminals who fake signatures and deeds steal and re-sell homes or properties without the actual owners ever knowing.

That’s what happened to Shirley Gibson of Coconut Grove.

She and her attorney David Winker joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss what happened. Their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

