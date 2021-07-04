Partly Cloudy icon
86º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Golan Vach

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: 
News
,
Local
,
Surfside
,
This Week in South Florida
This Week In South Florida: Israeli Colonel Golan Vach
This Week In South Florida: Israeli Colonel Golan Vach

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Prominent among the search and rescue teams at the Champlain Towers South site has been a team from Israel.

Their work and expertise also involved digital mapping of the building that gave first responders on that mountain of debris a precise road map to each apartment.

The leader of that 15-member team is Col. Golan Vach of the Israel Defense Forces. He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

RELATED STORY

Israeli Col. Golan Vach no longer believes there are Surfside building collapse survivors under rubble

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: