This Week in South Florida: Leonie Hermantin

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida is home to an extremely large Haitian population, reaching upwards of 300,000 people according to the Census Bureau, but that figure is probably on the low side.

These Haitian-Americans have built their lives and careers across the full spectrum of South Florida’s economic, academic and political landscape, and they’re watching what is happening in Haiti with special interest.

Many still have family on the island.

The Haitian diaspora has a big say in what happens in Haiti, and they will have a say in what comes next.

One of those voices is Leonie Hermantin, who has spent more than 20 years in community development and is a respected voice among Haitian-Americans and among all who care about Haiti.

