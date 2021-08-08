This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The fight against COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County is getting a new general, one who previously won some battles while running the state’s division of emergency management.

Jared Moskowitz held that high-profile job in the DeSantis Administration. Now, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has named him Special Advisor on all things related to COVID-19 in the county.

