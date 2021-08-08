Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Jared Moskowitz discusses new role in Miami-Dade County on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The fight against COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County is getting a new general, one who previously won some battles while running the state’s division of emergency management.

Jared Moskowitz held that high-profile job in the DeSantis Administration. Now, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has named him Special Advisor on all things related to COVID-19 in the county.

Moskowitz joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter 

