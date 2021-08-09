‘It’s no joke’: COVID-19 spike has many seeking tests, vaccines

As school nears and COVID cases rise, push on to vaccinate

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – With about 13,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of Florida, lines were long Monday morning at C.B. Smith Park with people looking to get tested.

Giovanni Barrios Jr., 12, came with his father to get a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the first day of middle school next week.

“It’s no joke. It’s really dangerous,” Barrios said when asked why he was getting vaccinated. “My dad was sick with it and he did not feel well.”

Barrios Sr. echoed that the coronavirus “really shot me down. I’m talking about for a whole month.”

Last week, Florida broke a record three times for the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, peaking at 23,903.

Last week was also the seventh consecutive week with an increase in new infections and positivity rate across Florida. The state had an average of more than 19,000 new cases per day, with the positivity rate rising to 18.9%, health department data shows.

“The virus is spreading so fast that contract tracing is behind and you can’t catch up,” Jared Moskowitz, the former state emergency manager now hired to advise Miami-Dade County on COVID, said Sunday on Local 10’s “This Week in South Florida.”

Shane Strum, president and CEO of Broward Health, noted that the people seeking critical help in hospitals are 95% unvaccinated.

Amid the spike in hospitalizations, the demand for testing is going up.

Anna Burgess was among dozens of drivers who came to get tested when the gates opened at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines on Monday.

“I am going on a cruise and the cruise requires me to get a test to make sure I’m negative to COVID,” she said. “It’s a little scary, because so many people are in the hospital right now with the illness and it’s, I really feel that people need to go out and get the inoculation.”

The state’s latest data shows that 81% of eligible people (12 and older) have received at least one vaccine shot in Miami-Dade, while 72% have gotten a shot in Broward.

Broward Mayor Steve Geller said that 51% percent of Broward’s population is fully vaccinated.

