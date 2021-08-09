Vaccine hesitancy in Broward County contributes to COVID surge, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Lines were long again on Monday at the drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale. A mother who was waiting in line with her son said she is not going to “mess with” any of the vaccines available against COVID without the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval. She is a reminder that not everyone who is not vaccinated is a staunch anti-vaxxer.

Amid a public health emergency, the FDA authorized the emergency use of the two-dose vaccines, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, in December and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson in February. FDA approval is pending. A Kaiser Family Foundation poll shows 3 in 10 unvaccinated adults said they would be more likely to get vaccinated if one of the vaccines currently authorized for emergency use was to receive full approval from the FDA.

At Broward County City Hall, officials said the vaccines against COVID 19 are saving lives, but both the higher transmissibility of the Delta variant and the vaccine hesitancy of at least 30% of the residents of Broward County are to blame for a new surge in cases.

“People need to get vaccinated ... 95% to 97% of the people that are showing up in the hospitals have not been vaccinated,” said Florida House Rep. Chip LaMarca, a Republican who is seeking District 93 reelection.

About 1.2 million people received the vaccine in Broward County from March 1, 2020, to Aug. 5, according to the Florida Department of Health. It’s unclear if any of these were related to vaccine tourism or if Broward residents have received the vaccine in other counties. Without accounting for the variables, the data indicates about 72% of Broward County residents are vaccinated.

There is a lot that scientists have been trying to understand about COVID since it was first identified in late 2019, in Wuhan, China. Researchers are still trying to figure out with certainty if lasting population-level immunity against COVID is possible. And if so, they also need to find out what proportion of the population must be vaccinated to begin inducing it.

Florida recorded 175 new COVID deaths in the week of July 30 to Aug. 5. This raised the state’s official death toll to 39,695, according to the Florida Department of Health’s report released on Friday. Broward added 12,590 new coronavirus cases from July 30 to Aug. 5. Officials at Broward County City Hall on Monday said they hope the public understands that most of these could have been prevented.

“This escalating pandemic it’s going to force people to do the right thing,” Florida Sen. Perry E. Thurston Jr., a Democrat, said.

More about the vaccines

Doctors agree about the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna: These are being studied for use in children ages 5-11. The possible side effects include chills, headache, pain, tiredness, and/or redness and swelling at the injection site. On rare occasions, the vaccine has appeared to trigger anaphylaxis, a severe reaction that is treatable with epinephrine. This is why people who have a history of severe allergies have to be monitored for 30 minutes after the shot. The FDA warns there is a “likely association” with reported cases of heart inflammation in young adults and, in most cases, gets better on its own without medical intervention.

Johnson & Johnson: The possible side effects include fatigue, fever headache, injection site pain, or myalgia (pain in a muscle or group of muscles), all of which generally resolve within a day or two. The FDA warns there were rare cases of the neurological disorder Guillain-Barré syndrome reported in a small number of vaccination recipients and an uncommon, but potentially serious, blood clotting disorder that occurred in a small number of recipients.

Source: Yale Medicine