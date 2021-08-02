COVID vaccine vacation package continues to attract tourists to Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The free distribution of COVID vaccines continued Monday at a temporary drive-through site at Tropical Park in Miami-Dade County amid the new surge in coronavirus infections by the fast-spreading Delta variant.

At Tamiami Park, the long line of cars with people waiting for their turn to get a shot of the vaccine included tourists from Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, and Colombia.

While the U.S. reports 70% of adults have been vaccinated against COVID, the World Health Organization reports only 2% have been vaccinated in Guatemala, 3.2% in Honduras, 20.2% in Mexico, and 24.2% in Colombia.

It’s unclear how many tourists have benefited from the ongoing inoculation campaign in Florida or if this has an impact on the accuracy of the vaccination rate that the Florida Department of Health is reporting.

There are travel companies, including an agency at Dolphin Mall, that advertise packages helping tourists who are going to great lengths to get the free shots. One of the travel agency’s packages offers options at several cities on the eastern or western coast of the United States.

Ad

El Tiempo, a leading Colombian newspaper, reported VCH Viajes Chapinero, a travel agency in Bogotá was offering a $442 package to Miami that included transportation to and from the airport, a three-day hotel stay, and a city tour.