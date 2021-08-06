Schools’ face mask mandates and not COVID surge prompts Florida ed officials ‘emergency meeting’

In this May 18, 2021, file photo, a teacher, center, and her third-grade students wear face masks in the classroom. The Florida Department of Education's school board is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. on Friday to discuss a scholarship program for private education that will give parents a choice on face mask use.

If opponents of face mask mandates at public schools get their way, Florida taxpayers could end up footing the bill for more private school education. The latest measure on the agenda of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration is an effort to provide scholarships to parents who oppose face masks and have kids in districts that require them.

After the School Board of Broward County voted to implement a face mask mandate, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his July 30 executive order to ban the policy at all of the state’s public schools. Despite this and threats of losing state funding, the challenges of the new surge in COVID cases are prompting some school districts to push for the mandates.

The State Board of Education’s response was to schedule an emergency meeting at 11 a.m., on Friday to consider emergency rules. The priority won’t be the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation to deal with the new Delta variant’s threat of infection to both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated — but to protect “parents’ freedom to choose.”

“It is abundantly clear that the task set before you by Governor DeSantis is nothing more than an attempt to take advantage of our current public health crisis by siphoning even more money away from our public schools,” Florida Sen. Gary Farmer wrote in a letter Thursday to Florida’s Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran.

According to the emergency meeting notice, some of the State Board of Education members agreed that the disagreements over face mask mandates at schools presented “the potential for student learning loss and educational disruption with schools starting next week,” and “an immediate danger to the public health, safety, and welfare of students.”

Some of the members want to provide parents with a choice through the state’s Hope Scholarship program, which offers victims of bullying in public schools access to private education. Farmer, a Democrat from Lighthouse Point, argues that if the State Board of Education creates such a state program during the emergency meeting it would be “unconstitutional and illegal.”

The State Board of Education’s seven members are Tom Grady, the chair; Benjamin Gibson, the vice-chair; Monesia Brown, Marva Johnson, Parkland victim’s father Ryan Petty, Andy Tuck, and Joe York.

The meeting is open to the public via conference call at 1-800-367-2403 with the confirmation code 8000177 and is scheduled to air on the Florida Channel.

Some of the laws on the agenda:

According to the meeting notice, the emergency rules provide “additional flexibility in light of health protocols issued by the Department of Health and implemented by school districts when school begins as soon as next week.”

Florida Administrative Code section: Emergency rule 6AER21-02 and Florida Statute 1002.40 are related to providing “parents with a mechanism to transfer a child to a private school or another school district under a Hope Scholarship when a school district’s COVID-19 health protocols, including masking, pose a health or educational danger to their child.”

Florida Administrative Code section: Emergency rule 6AER21-01 is related to “ Pupil Attendance Records ” and “will provide criteria to avoid learning loss and consider a student in attendance, when under a stay-home directive due to COVID-19.”

We applaud the school boards of Alachua and Duval County for listening to and following the advice of the medical professionals in their communities in order to ensure the safety of their students and staff. pic.twitter.com/Ye6aWLk72Z — Florida Education Association (@FloridaEA) August 4, 2021

Thank you @GovRonDeSantis for standing up for parental choice! Looking forward to the State Board of Education, @richardcorcoran, and @EducationFL taking the necessary steps to implement this Executive Order. https://t.co/CGaHygSMK8 — Ben Gibson (@BenGibson) July 31, 2021

FLDOE is using the Covid crisis as yet another opportunity to defund neighborhood public schools & promote unaccountable private & religious schools. Everyone’s top concern should be protecting the safety & wellbeing of Florida’s students, not playing politics w/school funding. — Andrew Spar (@andrewsparfea) August 5, 2021

Florida Ag Commissioner @NikkiFriedFL encouraging districts to violate the governor’s new order threatening to withhold money from those who install mask mandates: “School boards — stand up. Do what is right. We will get your back.” pic.twitter.com/Ac1QD28Umv — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) August 5, 2021

