Miami-Dade asks public to avoid contact with surface water in Little Maule Lake area, including Oleta River and Greynolds parks

Miami-Dade County issues no-swim advisory in area including the Greynolds and Oleta River parks.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department announced Wednesday a wastewater pipe break polluted the Little Maule Lake and surrounding surface waters.

Crews were repairing the 18-inch wastewater pipe at 7900 Island Blvd. The no-swim advisory will remain in effect after two consecutive days of clear testing occur after the repairs are completed.

County officials are asking the public to avoid contact with the water in the following areas:

Northeast 183rd Street to the north

Oleta River State Park Beach to the south

Biscayne Boulevard to the west

Intracoastal Waterway to the east.

Greynolds Park is also within the affected area.

WASD plans to replace the impacted pipeline as part of a $4 million investment in projects that are scheduled for completion in April 2022. The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources are the agencies tasked with testing the water.