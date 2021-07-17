Broken water pipeline in Hollywood leads to concerns about possible sinkhole

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Hollywood are dealing with a possible sinkhole.

Residents of Trafalgar Tower, located at 1400 Ocean Drive, were notified that the city has a broken water pipeline that is causing flooding in the condo’s guest parking lot.

According to the notice, officials are concerned the hole might expand.

Residents were asked to move all vehicles as soon as possible.

The flooding from the broken pipeline spilled onto Ocean Drive, causing the right southbound lane to be blocked.

Officials have not said what caused the line to break or when it is expected to eb repaired.