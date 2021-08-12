Man accused of prostituting girlfriend against her will

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police have arrested a man in Hialeah accused of forcing his live-in girlfriend into prostitution using blunt force, drugs and threats in order to “support them.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, on Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m., the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force responded to 101 West 9th Street in Hialeah in reference to a human trafficking investigation.

That is when a Hialeah Police officer was flagged down by a woman who was in the middle of the street who had been involved in a verbal altercation with her boyfriend, 31-year-old Brian Rodriguez.

She told the officer she was being forced by Rodriguez to prostitute herself against her will in exchange for money, which all began when he stopped working and forced her to commit prostitution in order to “support them.”

The victim says Rodriguez had since been in total control of her, and had since been forcing her to do this by threatening her and drugging her with cocaine to be with clients for sex.

She then provided her cellphone to the officer where detailed messages contained evidence of her being prostituted against her will.

The victim was then transported to the Human Trafficking Task Force Building.

Rodriguez has since been arrested and charged with multiple human trafficking charges. He is being held on no bond.