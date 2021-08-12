Broward detention deputy charged after striking inmate’s hands, fingers with flashlight

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery for an incident that occurred last October, Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor announced Thursday.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred Oct. 29, 2020, in a medical or infirmary unit at the North Broward Bureau jail in Pompano Beach during medication rounds.

According to an arrest report, Deputy Delroy Rose, 56, saw the 24-year-old male inmate, whose name was redacted from the report, throwing a cup containing an unknown substance into the vestibule area of the unit.

Deputies said Rose then walked over to the cell door and tried to close the door flap, but the inmate maintained a firm grasp on the flap, preventing Rose from closing it.

Authorities said Rose then grabbed his flashlight and repeatedly struck the inmate’s hands and fingers until he was able to close the door flap.

Rose was taken into custody on Tuesday. He is expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks, although his initial court date has not yet been scheduled.

If convicted, Rose faces a maximum punishment of up to one year in jail.

Assistant State Attorney Jessalynn Rubio is handling the case.