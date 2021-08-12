Florida averaging 21,000+ new COVID-19 cases per day

Andres Veloso, 12, gets the first dose of the Pzifer COVID-19 vaccine, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Miami. Florida is reporting a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly contagious delta variant.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida has reached its highest 7-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC’s metrics show the state reported a record 24,753 new cases Tuesday (the most recent day where data was available), bringing its 7-day average to 21,156.

Five of the past seven days included 20,000+ new cases in Florida.

Aug. 10: 24,753

Aug. 9: 15,322

Aug. 8: 19,584

Aug. 7: 21,487

Aug. 6: 23,958

Aug. 5: 22,776

Aug. 4: 20,216

The United States has a 7-day moving average of 113,357 new cases, meaning Florida is accounting for just under 19% of the new cases nationally.

Last week, the state was averaging over 19,000 new cases per day. Back as recently as June, the state was reporting fewer than that many cases for entire weeks.

Florida has moved to only publishing coronavirus reports on a weekly basis after keeping a daily dashboard for months. The state health department’s next full weekly report — which includes positivity rates and vaccination percentages — is expected to be posted Friday.

In the meantime, the CDC tracks cases reported to them from each U.S. state and territory. For more of that data, click here.

Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations also reached a record 15,071 on Wednesday, according to the Florida Hospital Association.