Man starts to prostitute girl at 13, brands her with tattoo, prosecutors say

MIAMI – Detectives rescued a teenage girl on Friday who said she first traveled from Miami-Dade County to New York with a man who involved her in prostitution when she was just 13 years old. Officers found her while investigating a shooting.

The teen, now 15, said she had been living with Moise Junior Jasmin since she was 14 years old. She had a tattoo on her chest and said he branded her with his street name “SnowKidd$” and used her to monetize videos on OnlyFans, a pay-to-view website, according to prosecutors.

“The very concept of a young teenage girl being sexually trafficked in our community is a parent’s worst nightmare,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. “A young girl’s innocence and childhood are quickly stripped away by an alleged trafficker’s desire for fast, easy cash.”

Officers arrested Jasmin, 23, who was on probation for a prior ID theft case, on Friday. He was being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. There was evidence of human trafficking on both of their mobile phones, prosecutors said.

Moise Junior Jasmin was arrested in 2019 and accused of identity theft. He was on probation when officers arrested him for human trafficking on Friday in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

“Rescuing these victims and removing traffickers from our community are and will always be the main goals of my human trafficking task force,” Fernandez Rundle said. “These dedicated police officers and investigators deserve a community-wide thanks.”

Jasmin is facing charges of human trafficking of a victim under 18 for commercial sexual activity, human trafficking permanent branding, human trafficking transport of child under 28 outside this state, sexual performance by a child, aggravated child abuse, interference with child custody, and sexual battery.