Detectives took over teen’s Instagram to lure man preying on her for sex at Miami public park

MIAMI – A 35-year-old man appeared in Miami-Dade County court on Wednesday to face charges for soliciting a 15-year-old girl for sex on Instagram after officers accused him of preying on her while she was walking her dog at a public park in Miami.

Officers arrested Jonathan Galindo, also known as “Jonny G,” on Tuesday at Bryan Park, at 2301 SW 13 St. He thought he was there to meet the teenage girl, but detectives were waiting for him.

The teen told her mother and police officers that Galindo was handing out flyers at the park and handed her one. He approached her again at the park and persuaded her to share her to connect on Instagram, police said.

Galindo sent her messages on Instagram saying he had dated teenagers before, asking if she could be “naughty” and sent sexual comments, police said.

Detectives took over the teen’s Instagram account. Galindo was under the assumption that the teen was sneaking out of her home at midnight to see him at the park where officers were waiting for him, police said.

Galindo is facing three felony charges of traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sex, using a computer to solicit a child for sex, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. He is also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana.

Miami-Dade court records show Galindo was convicted and fined for serving alcohol to a minor in 2010 and for marijuana possession while violating a city ordinance while consuming alcohol at a park in Miami Beach in 2012.

A Facebook user with his identity claims to be a “Credit Repair Consultant at Generation Prosperity” who studied “Radio at Miami Media School” and is from Hialeah. The user persistently promotes how to “earn free Bitcoin.” His identity is also linked to a “Financial Education Services” account and a “United Credit Education Services Protection Plan” account.

An Instagram user with his identity asks, “Want to learn to trade?” The user also follows about 7,500 other Instagram users and promotes parties at several clubs in Miami-Dade County.

Jail records show Galindo was at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $17,500 and the judge ordered him to not come into contact with the victim or any minor, not access the internet, and to stay away from the public park.

