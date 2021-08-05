Do you recognize this driver? Deputies say he is exposing himself to women in Parkland

Safety alert in Parkland: Driver waves is exposing himself to women, deputies say

PARKLAND, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking the public for help with identifying a man whose alleged lewd and lascivious behavior appears to be escalating while in traffic in Parkland.

One woman told deputies she had stopped at a red light at Hillsboro Boulevard and North State Road 7 when a man started to wave to get her attention and then exposed his genitals. Claudinne Caro-Guaraldi, a spokeswoman for BSO, said this woman was not the only victim and he is becoming more brazen.

“He is bold enough to do this to begin with,” Caro-Guaraldi said.

In another case, he was masturbating. Caro-Guaraldi said there have been at least two complaints just this month and it usually happens in the afternoon. She described the suspect as “an adult white male possibly in an older four-door Ford vehicle, green or blue in color.”

Caro-Guaraldi said if a woman encounters this man they need to prioritize their safety.

“Do not try to engage and go ahead and call 911 when you are able to do so,” Caro-Guaraldi said.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this man to call deputies in the Parkland district at 954-753-5050 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.