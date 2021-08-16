Reward increases to $7,000 for information about disappearance of Jackson Memorial Hospital nurse

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A reward for information about the disappearance of a Jackson Memorial Hospital nurse who hasn’t been seen since 2018 has increased to $7,000, Broward Crime Stoppers announced Monday.

According to authorities, Stephanie Ray Clemons was last seen on May 20, 2018, outside her apartment in east Miramar.

Miramar police detectives said Clemons’ husband, Jack Freeman Jr., was a person of interest, although he hasn’t been charged in her disappearance.

According to authorities, Freeman has a lengthy history of domestic violence involving not only Clemons, but also his children and a girlfriend.

“There’s 22 reports over a lengthy period of time. But still, 22 reports does not paint a very positive picture,” Detective Mark Moretti said in January 2019.

Authorities said Freeman also sent threatening text messages to his wife days before she disappeared.

“Don’t [expletive] play with me,” one text from May 16, 2018, read. “Be real careful about what you say out your mouth.”

Freeman, a local mechanic, told detectives he had nothing to do with her disappearance, but detectives were also suspicious of a text message Clemons sent Freeman on May 20, 2018.

“You hurt my mouth last night,” Clemons wrote.

Anyone with information about Clemons’ disappearance is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. All calls will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers is paying up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest, and anonymous friends and family members have contributed the additional $2,000 for the reward. The reward expires on Aug. 11, 2022.