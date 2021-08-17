Part of roof collapses at Miami-Dade apartment where overhang fell in July

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Part of a roof collapsed Tuesday morning at the same apartment building where an overhang similarly fell down last month, forcing the evacuation of 36 apartments.

Because of those previous evacuations at the Lakeview Gardens at 17650 Northwest 68th Avenue, nobody was in the building where the roof came down Tuesday. Other buildings in the complex do have residents.

Back on July 15, huge chunks of a roof’s overhang collapsed. That incident led to the evacuations and road closures but nobody was injured.

Lakeview Gardens is 47 years old. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in July that the building passed its certification at the 40-year mark and the engineers’ initial assessment of the building showed it was structurally sound.

Ad

“It will take a serious engineering study before they can determine what needs to be done to make it safe for people to go back,” Levine Cava said at that time.

Roof collapse reported at West Miami-Dade building

Active construction and repairs were taking place at the apartment ahead of Tuesday’s collapse.

A state representative who coincidentally said he was headed to the building to check on its progress and find out when residents might be able to return told Local 10 News that somebody heard a piece of the building fall down Tuesday morning and called 911.

It comes less than two months after the catastrophic partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside that killed 98 people.