Apartment building roof collapses in Northwest Miami-Dade, no injuries reported, police say

Road closures in place and police are advising drivers to avoid the area

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

The roof came off of a three-story apartment building in Northwest Miami Dade Thursday. Police report that no one was injured, but the building was evacuated.
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Police and fire rescue are on the scene of a three-story apartment building where the roof collapsed after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Miami Dade Police Department, there are no injuries, however, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is evacuating people from the building.

From Sky 10, the roof of the building, located at 17400 Northwest 68th Ave., could be seen on the ground.

Miami-Dade Police Department told Local 10 News that there are road closures and drivers should avoid the area.

Road closures are as follows:

  • NW 179 Street/68 Avenue (southbound)
  • NW 173 Street/68 Avenue
  • NW 175 Street/67 Avenue

At this time, it is not known what caused the roof to come off the building.

(This is a developing story. Local 10 News has a crew on its way to the scene. Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.)

