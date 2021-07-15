Apartment building roof collapses in Northwest Miami-Dade, no injuries reported, police say

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Police and fire rescue are on the scene of a three-story apartment building where the roof collapsed after 4 p.m. on Thursday.
According to Miami Dade Police Department, there are no injuries, however, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is evacuating people from the building.
From Sky 10, the roof of the building, located at 17400 Northwest 68th Ave., could be seen on the ground.
Miami-Dade Police Department told Local 10 News that there are road closures and drivers should avoid the area.
Road closures are as follows:
- NW 179 Street/68 Avenue (southbound)
- NW 173 Street/68 Avenue
- NW 175 Street/67 Avenue
At this time, it is not known what caused the roof to come off the building.
(This is a developing story. Local 10 News has a crew on its way to the scene. Stay tuned to Local 10 News and Local10.com for updates.)