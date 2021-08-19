Florida sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The upward trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida has reached a new peak.

On Wednesday, 16,721 people were confirmed to be admitted in the state with COVID-19, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

The FHA has been posting daily charts that show the concerning trajectory in COVID hospitalizations. The current numbers nearly double the peak from 2020.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for August 18, 2021



🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 16,721 pic.twitter.com/mE4MAMa2gK — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) August 18, 2021

According to the FHA metrics, 35.6% of all hospital inpatients have COVID-19, and 55% of adult ICU patients have COVID.

Broward and Miami-Dade have been among the leading counties in the nation for new COVID-19 hospital admissions, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Florida has been reporting an average of 21,569 new COVID-19 cases over the past seven days for which data is available from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Ad

The state has seen an increase in new cases for eight consecutive weeks, and the new-case positivity rate reached 19.3% in Florida’s last full weekly report released this past Friday.