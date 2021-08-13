Florida reports almost 17,000 new COVID-19 cases for 8th straight week of increases

'More people will die,' hospital leader says as Florida COVID cases surge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Almost 17,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the past week in Florida, which makes 8 straight weeks of an increase in new cases.

The state’s weekly COVID-19 data report, released Friday, shows new cases in the past 10 weeks from June 4, where there were 11,836 new cases. Friday’s report showed 151,415 cases from Aug. 6 through Aug. 12, up from 134,711 a week earlier.

The statewide positivity rate was at19.3%, continuing a steady rise that has infectious disease experts, hospitals and local leaders concerned.

Meanwhile, the state reported 384,328 vaccine doses administered, which was a dip from the week before where 434,172 vaccines were reported administered for the week ending July 30.

New cases reported on Aug. 13 for the week of Aug. 6 to 12, 2021 throughout the state. (WPLG)

Florida ended its daily COVID-19 reports in June and now releases weekly metrics on Fridays. (The full report can be seen at the bottom of this page.)

Ad

In South Florida, Broward County’s rise in positive cases is 16.5% and Miami-Dade has a 12.4% rise in new cases.

Sad news in the Broward County School District, where the teachers’ union reported that two of its teachers and an educational assistant died within 36 hours of each other.

The percentage of people vaccinated, ages 12 and up, is 74% of the population, while in Miami-Dade 83% of the population is vaccinated. While in the state of Florida, a little over half of the population at 65%, ages 12 and older, are vaccinated.

For information on where COVID-19 vaccines are available in South Florida, click here.

Ad

According to Broward County’s COVID-19 hospital report, dated Friday, Aug. 13, there were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available and 20 adult intensive care unit beds open in a county of 1.95 million people.

On Friday in Florida, the total confirmed hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are 15,441, up 2,305 reported in just one day. Of patients in the intensive care units in Florida hospitals, 48.5% are hospitalized for COVID-19.

VIEW THIS WEEK’S FULL REPORT BELOW: