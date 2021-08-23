University of Miami students go back to class with a mask

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – University of Miami students went back to class for the fall semester on Monday under new COVID-19 rules. The school released COVID-19 health and guidance measures on Friday, stating that masks are required in all indoor public spaces, including classrooms.

All university faculty and staff are required to get a COVID-19 vaccine, while students are “encouraged” to get their COVID-19 vaccines.

Walgreens will be providing opportunities for students to receive their vaccines on-campus at a vaccination site in the StormSurge Room of the Hurricane Food Court.

For more information on the university policies, click on this link.

Earlier this month, Florida International University released guidance about curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus for the upcoming semester. President Mark B. Rosenberg released the following statement:

Ad

“Effective immediately and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, we strongly advise all students, faculty, staff, visitors and vendors to wear a face covering at all times while indoors at any FIU facility, regardless of your vaccination status”.