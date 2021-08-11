FIU ‘strongly advises’ but will not require masks on campus

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida International University released guidance about curbing the spread of the COVID-19 virus for the upcoming semester, in a message to students on Wednesday.

When it comes to face coverings on campus, President Mark B. Rosenberg released the following statement:

“Effective immediately and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, we strongly advise all students, faculty, staff, visitors and vendors to wear a face covering at all times while indoors at any FIU facility, regardless of your vaccination status”.

The communication went on to list availability and information for on-campus vaccine appointments.

Meanwhile, The University of Florida is not recommending masks indoors on campus and has said quote “they are expected to be worn.”

Vaccinations have not been mandated for students or staff at either university.

The University of Miami has not recently updated its policy.