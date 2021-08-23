Carvalho reports 350K students returned to Miami-Dade schools with face masks

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho gives community update on first day back to school in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said an estimated 350,000 students and about 18,000 teachers returned to classrooms on Monday for their first day of the 2021-22 school year.

Carvalho said the nationwide school bus shortages didn’t affect Miami-Dade County, and he added the school buses that were delayed for more than 15 minutes attributed this to traffic or ongoing construction.

“People are happy to be back in school after 18 months of isolation,” Carvalho said. “I am thrilled that the sleeping giant is fully awake.”

Carvalho said the district still has devices to help students who lack online connectivity at home and there was a high capacity for free breakfast and lunch servings at schools. He said the district only had three parents complain about the face mask requirement.

M-DCPS reopened buildings with safety protocols including a universal indoor face mask mandate as COVID cases surge. Teachers are asking students to stay home if they are feeling sick, wash their hands with soap and water, and sanitize them with 60% alcohol gel.

“We do expect to receive a message from Tallahassee,” Carvalho said about the district’s decision to impose a universal indoor face mask mandate.

Principals are also asking parents to remind their kids to bring their own water bottles, avoid touching their faces and eyes, to social distance as much as possible, and limit the use of shared objects. If shared objects are used, make sure these are cleaned after each use.

Students should not share a face mask, should replace it or wash it daily, and the mask cannot display obscene, profane, drug-related, gang-related, or inflammatory messages or pictorial graphics.

The school principal needs to have approved medical exemptions to the face mask requirement in advance. For more information about back-to-school policies, call 305-995-3000 or visit the Back-to-School Parent Information site or participate in The Parent Academy.

