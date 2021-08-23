Miami-Dade students return to school with masks, school bus driver shortage

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – We know the start of any school year can be stressful enough. But when you add in the concerns about COVID-19, and now, new concerns over a nationwide bus driver shortage, it’s caused many parents to scramble to make some last minute back-up plans as kids throughout Miami-Dade County head back to class.

On Sunday, Superintendent Alberto Carvalho walked the halls of Coral Gables Senior High School, which unveiled a new, multi-million dollar facility, featuring new dance, art and computer labs, plus an upgraded air ventilation system.

His stop there came several hours before many parents and some staff members say they received a late notice from the district warning them about potential transportation issues during the first week of school.

Some parents even say they were advised to have a back-up plan ready to go just in case there are any issues Monday.

During his stop in Coral Gables, the superintendent briefly touched on that topic, saying the problem is not just limited to Miami-Dade County.

Ad

“Our bus fleet is ready. Obviously, there’s been a crisis of bus drivers across the country, but we’ve been able to staff a complement of drivers to ensure that our bus routes are covered,” Carvalho said. “We are asking parents in the community to be somewhat patient for the very first day of school.”

The superintendent went on to say that the district will have more than 1,000 busses on the road Monday even in the face of this driver shortage.

He confirmed that the district contracted with private bus companies/drivers to cover about 70 routes.

He said now only a handful of driver positions are unfilled.

The head of the Miami-Dade bus driver union echoed some of the superintendent’s statements, saying adjustments have been made to ensure things go as smoothly as possible.