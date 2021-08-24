Police: 1 dead after multiple people, including children, stabbed by woman in Miami-Dade

Victim killed after multiple people stabbed by woman in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Several people were stabbed and one was killed by a woman in northwest Miami-Dade County.

Police said at least three people were stabbed and that children were among the victims.

It happened Monday evening at a home near the intersection of Northwest 99th Street and 30th Avenue.

Police said they received multiple calls before 9 p.m. from inside the home and from a neighbor.

Police investigate after multiple people were stabbed inside a northwest Miami-Dade home. (WPLG)

They arrived to find several people who had been stabbed.

Authorities did not say if the victim who was killed was an adult or a minor.

According to Miami-Dade police, the female suspect was also taken to the hospital.

Authorities have yet to say exactly how many victims there are, how what the health status is of the surviving victims.

There is also no information yet on the suspect, and how she became injured.