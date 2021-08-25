Hollywood residents, commissions discuss and debate proposed tower project

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A new high rise is in the works in Hollywood, but not everyone is on board with the project.

The tower would be seven times taller than what the current code allows, but since it would be built on public land, it would be exempt from the rules.

City of Hollywood commissioners met on Wednesday to weigh in on the proposed 365-foot beachfront tower that would be built on taxpayer owned land. That would only happen if commissioners said yes to a 99-year deal with the Miami-based developer Related Group.

“It’s a challenging issue for residents,” said District 1 Commissioner Caryl Shuham. “Despite the challenges I am looking on the positive side.”

The four-acre parcel of land located at 1301 South Ocean Drive is currently valued at $35 million.

If the deal between the city and the developer moves forward, Related Group would have to build a new park and community center next to the condo tower, which would replace Harry Berry Park and the Hollywood Beach Culture and Community Center.

Ad

Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said the additions would give the city a much-needed economic boost.

“I certainly love the position that we are in right now with where this is heading, and of course the next steps being further negotiation and ongoing community outreach,” said Levy.

Some residents are in favor of the tower.

“Yeah, it’s a good idea yeah,” said Hollywood resident Tony Filosa.

Other residents, however, told Local 10 News they were against making changes to the property that would house more than 200 units, expected to sell between $1 million and $2.1 million.

“We have enough buildings around, and I don’t think we need to take anything here out of this area,” said Hollywood resident Jorge Moreno.

The Related Group made their presentation Wednesday, after which commissioners began listening to public comment.

A final vote won’t be made for at least several months and possibly up to a year.