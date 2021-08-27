Florida man driving wrong way accused of causing crash that sent victim plunging to death off I-95

Suspect accused of driving wrong way on I-95, victim plunges to death

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A Florida man driving against opposing traffic on a busy interstate highway in Miami Gardens is being accused of causing a two-car crash that sent a victim plunging to his death.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officers, the suspect, Irwin Rockwell, is accused of driving the wrong way on I-95 and causing a catastrophic wreck that led to another driver plunging to his death.

“Witnesses saw him on I-95 near the Miami Gardens exit make a U-turn, and drive southbound in the northbound express lanes, counter flow,” says Alex Camacho of the FHP.

The catastrophic accident happened around 5 a.m. on Tuesday in the northbound express lanes near the Golden Glades Interchange.

FHP troopers say Rockwell was driving a silver Chevy SUV while heading the wrong way when he slammed into a Subaru SUV, sending it over a concrete wall.

The victim’s vehicle then plunged 85 feet to the ground below and burst into flames.

Ad

“The driver was pronounced dead at the scene,” says Camacho.

The victim’s body was so badly burned, he has yet to be identified.

However, he is being described as a male.

Miraculously, the victim’s passenger was pulled to safety by a passing road ranger and taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Rockwell survived, but was also critically injured.

Rockwell was visibly injured with a neck brace as he was gingerly escorted to jail in handcuffs by Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Thursday.

He has since been charged with vehicular homicide.

As they wait for his toxicology report to return, where his charge may change from vehicular homicide to DUI vehicular homicide, troopers did, in fact, overhear Rockwell at the hospital say he, “Stayed out a little too late the night before.”

They also found a beer bottle and the smell of marijuana in his car.

Therefore, the state is asking for his hearing to be reset for Monday morning since additional charges may be filed.

Ad

Furthermore, the defendant has at least one or two prior DUI charges, according to an attorney present at the courthouse.

The judge is holding Rockwell on no bond until a hearing in front of a division judge, Judge Miranda, on Monday morning.