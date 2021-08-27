Miami Hurricanes to reinstate Avantae Williams, attorney says

Attorney Michael Etienne said the Miami Hurricanes will be reinstating Avantae Williams after Miami-Dade County prosecutors dropped a domestic violence case against him.

MIAMI – Safety Avantae Williams is ready to rejoin the University of Miami’s football program, his attorney said on Thursday in a statement.

Attorney Michael Etienne said Miami Hurricanes’ Coach Manny Diaz is reinstating Williams, 20, of DeLand, after prosecutors dropped a domestic violence case last week.

“Now that this chapter is finally over, let’s wish Avantae and his UM teammates well as they forge ahead,” Etienne wrote.

Classes began on Monday and the Canes football season begins Sept. 4. Etienne praised Blake James, UM’s athletic director, and Edwin Pata, UM’s assistant recruiting director, for allowing Williams to rejoin the football program.

Miami-Dade police officers arrested Williams on July 21st after his pregnant ex-girlfriend required medical attention at Kendall Regional Medical Center. Officers reported she had bruises on her arms and neck and broken fingernails.

Ad

According to the arrest affidavit, Williams pushed her around, grabbed her by the hair, picked her up, and threw her on the ground outside of the apartment causing her to hit her head on the ground.

Williams was facing three felony charges of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim until the victim decided she no longer wanted to press charges and retracted her initial report.

Etienne’s complete statement: I was informed that Miami will reinstate Avantae. Compliments to Coach Manny Diaz, Assistant Recruiting Director Edwin Pata, the Athletic Director, and the entire UM administration. Now that this chapter is finally over, let’s wish Avantae and his UM teammates well as they forge ahead. Although I am a FAMU Law, FSU, and USF grad, I can say with all honesty that I am proud to have been born in a city that has such a remarkable institution like the University of Miami.

Related social media

Ad