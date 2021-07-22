Canes safety Avantae Williams accused of aggravated battery on pregnant woman

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – University of Miami Hurricanes safety Avantae Williams has been suspended from all team activities after he was arrested Wednesday night on a charge of aggravated battery of a pregnant victim, a UM spokesperson confirmed to Local 10 News in an email.

Williams, 20, was taken into custody by officers with the Miami-Dade Police Department and was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

It’s unclear whether Williams is the father of the victim’s unborn child, however his booking information on the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation website states that the battery charge was one of domestic violence.

Williams is expected to appear in bond court Thursday morning.

Local 10 News has requested his arrest report and will update this story when more details are provided by police.