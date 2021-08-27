All clear given after Nova Middle School evacuated due to bomb threat

DAVIE, Fla. – Nova Middle School was temporarily evacuated Friday morning after the school received a bomb threat, but the all clear has since been given by the Davie Police Department, authorities confirmed.

The nearby elementary school was placed on lockdown as a precaution during the investigation, school district officials said.

Sky 10 was above the middle school at 3602 College Ave. in Davie just after 11:30 a.m. as students were sitting on the football field as they waited for the all clear to be given.

According to Davie police spokeswoman Sarah Andeara, the threat was made toward the school via text message.

The all clear was given around noon and police confirmed that nothing dangerous was found on campus.

Students have since returned to the building.