Woman arrested after stabbing student after high school football game in Broward, deputies say

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Darkus Sanders (BSO)

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 35-year-old woman on Friday accusing her of stabbing an 18-year-old high school student after a football game in Pompano Beach.

Deputies said Darkus Essilanette Sanders said she struck the man to defend her son, but she did not stab him in the back. Deputies have a video showing otherwise, according to the arrest report.

The fight, which stemmed from a fallout between two friends, was on Thursday at the Mitchell Moore Park, at 901 NW 10th St., just outside Blanche Ely High School.

The victim was treated at Broward Health North Hospital and he did not suffer life-threatening injuries, deputies said. Sanders’ son was also treated there for a hand injury.

The football game was between Blanche Ely and McArthur High School.

Records show Sanders is facing a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, permanent disfigurement, or permanent disability.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

